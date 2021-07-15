2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns announce open training camp practices

Cleveland Browns to hold training camp practices free and open to the public. (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans can attend training camp practices beginning July 30 in Berea, the Browns announced Thursday.

Twelve practices in all will be open to the public.

Browns camp schedule
Browns camp schedule(Cleveland Browns)

Fans can get tickets through the Browns app or on ClevelandBrowns.com.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted. Smoking and alcoholic beverages are also not allowed.

Masks and proof of COVID vaccination are not mandatory.

The team expects to accommodate about 2,000 fans per day.

Browns players report to camp July 27. There are 2 closed practices on July 28-29 before the gates open to fans on July 30.

