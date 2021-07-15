2 Strong 4 Bullies
City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees through July 18 to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for your next best friend with four paws and a tail?

There’s a kennel full of them at City Dogs Cleveland with reduced adoption fees to help find their ‘furever’ home!

City Dogs Cleveland said it’s been a while since they were at capacity, but now they are desperate for adopters as more and more dogs keep coming into the facility already packed with “wonderful” dogs.

The dogs that are ready to join your family range from one to 10 years old and 40 to 100 pounds.

“Whether you’re looking for a dog to help you improve your mile run time or a dog to help perfect your couch lounging technique - or something in between! - our adoption counselors are ready and eager to help make a suggestion,” City Dogs said.

The adoption fees are being reduced to $21 through July 18, “so if you have been thinking about adopting, now is a great time!”

City Dogs first reduced the fees on the weekend of July 10-11 when the kennel filled last week.

Even though some dogs were adopted, the kennel is still full.

“Summer is our busiest time of year, and we have many wonderful dogs still looking for their homes!” City Dogs said.

Click here to set up a meet with your new best friend this weekend.

The dogs pictured below were just a few of the many who were ready to find their family last week.

See all the adoptable dogs still waiting to meet you by clicking here.

