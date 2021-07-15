Cleveland City Council approves ‘safe passage’ ordinance aimed at protecting pedestrians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move aimed at protecting all pedestrians, but specifically those who use wheelchairs, Cleveland City Council approved an ordinance that will require a clear path on city sidewalks during construction projects.

The legislation was sponsored by Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack.

It passed by a unanimous vote of 13-0.

“It’s time that we prioritize vulnerable road users,” McCormack said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Safe passage on our roads and sidewalks is critically important, especially around active construction zones."

“My little brother was born with a genetic disability that requires him to use a wheelchair every single day of his life to get around. I know how important it is to ensure we have safe roads and safe sidewalks for people who are differently abled, for seniors, for our kids and for everyone in our community,” he added.

“I’m just thankful that I won’t have to worry about these obstacles and these safety issues in the future,” said Jess Wallace, who represents the Downtown Cleveland Alliance City Advocates.

Wallace, who uses a wheelchair, knows firsthand how troublesome blocked sidewalks can be.

“I witnessed a wheelchair user having to drive down Euclid Avenue toward oncoming traffic about a year and a half ago,” she said.



And the problems aren’t specific to people who use wheelchairs.

Teqin Soran told 19 News he survived a close call on Euclid Avenue recently.

“The entire sidewalk was closed off so I just hopped off the curb for a second and a car came [and] just clipped me in the leg,” he said.

According to Cleveland City Council records, the new ordinance addresses four key points:

Existing sidewalks should be preserved; if passage on the existing sidewalk is not possible, a convenient and accessible pedestrian walkway shall be provided that replicates as nearly as practicable the existing sidewalk;

Sidewalk closure with an alternative re-route or detour shall be a last resort; signs shall be provided to direct pedestrian traffic in accordance with the approved pedestrian maintenance plan;

An application for a street obstruction permit for construction and rehabilitation projects regulated by Chapter 3115 shall include a traffic and pedestrian maintenance plan, subject to approval by the Division of Engineering and Construction in consultation with the Division of Traffic Engineering; and

Rules and regulations establishing the criteria for required traffic and pedestrian maintenance plans shall be promulgated by the Directors of Capital Projects and Public Works based on Ohio Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (OMUTCD) standards and specific criteria required by ordinance.

