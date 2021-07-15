Cleveland Clinic will not administer new Alzheimer’s drug

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic has confirmed the hospital system will not administer a controversial Alzheimer’s drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Aducanumab, marketed as Aduhelm, is the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years, according to a report from the Associated Press. But many independent experts say the medication “hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease,” the AP reports.

“A multidisciplinary panel of Cleveland Clinic experts have reviewed all available scientific evidence on this medication. Based on the current data regarding its safety and efficacy, we have decided not to carry Aducanumab at this time,” the clinic said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the clinic will reconsider their decision as additional research is completed.

One study showed aducanumab did not reverse mental decline but slowed its progression, according to the AP. The FDA is requiring Biogen, the drug’s developer, to conduct a follow-up study. The FDA can pull the medication if a second study shows it does not benefit Alzheimer’s patients, the AP reports.

