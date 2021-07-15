2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Crunch looking for a chance at a Championship

The Crunch are in the semifinals against the Bombers on Saturday
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Crunch, which made its return to professional indoor soccer earlier this year, is looking to return to its championship status.

The 2-seed is set to take on the 3-seeded Amarillo Bombers on Saturday in a Major Arena Soccer League 2 semi-final matchup at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

The Crunch made their presence known this season finishing 7-3. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Crunch find themselves back in the playoffs. With a win on Saturday, Cleveland could find themselves in the championship on Sunday.

