Cleveland Crunch looking for a chance at a Championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Crunch, which made its return to professional indoor soccer earlier this year, is looking to return to its championship status.

The 2-seed is set to take on the 3-seeded Amarillo Bombers on Saturday in a Major Arena Soccer League 2 semi-final matchup at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

The Crunch made their presence known this season finishing 7-3. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Crunch find themselves back in the playoffs. With a win on Saturday, Cleveland could find themselves in the championship on Sunday.

