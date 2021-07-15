2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver crashes into Toledo home while shooting at another vehicle (video)

(Source: WTVG)
(Source: WTVG)((Source: WTVG))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A car chase and shoot-out between two drivers ended early Thursday morning when one of the drivers crashed into a porch.

This happened in the 200 block of Navarre Avenue in east Toledo.

Surveillance video captured the car hanging out of the front porch and several people running from the accident.

Toledo police said the second car was found abandoned a few streets away.

And a gun was recovered in a nearby alley.

Nobody inside the home was injured and the homeowner was told by firefighters the structure of his home is ok.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Pizza Bagels create pathway to new heights for local business
Fairview Park baker competes in Walmart small business competition
20-year-old man killed in Cleveland, official says
Benjamin Richardson
2-year-old boy hit in head by gunfire from shotgun; Lorain man taken into custody
Cleveland Comeback
Fairview Park baker competes in Walmart small business competition