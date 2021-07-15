Driver crashes into Toledo home while shooting at another vehicle (video)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A car chase and shoot-out between two drivers ended early Thursday morning when one of the drivers crashed into a porch.

This happened in the 200 block of Navarre Avenue in east Toledo.

Surveillance video captured the car hanging out of the front porch and several people running from the accident.

Toledo police said the second car was found abandoned a few streets away.

And a gun was recovered in a nearby alley.

Nobody inside the home was injured and the homeowner was told by firefighters the structure of his home is ok.

There are no arrests.

