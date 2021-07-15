2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fairview Park baker competes in Walmart small business competition

Pizza Bagels create pathway to new heights for local business
By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s no secret that the pandemic put major strains on local businesses, causing some to scale back and others to close completely.

Terry Thomsen owns Feel Good Dough in Fairview Park. Like many business owners, she felt the punch from the pandemic.

“I am a woman-based business, and I created this business, not just for myself, but I do have two daughters,” said Thomsen.

Here in Cleveland, she’s known as the “pizza bagel lady” from the West Side Market, but soon, she could be the person who makes our city a household name.

“They’ve been looking for something like this, and didn’t know it was out there,” said Thomsen.

In hopes of making ‘it to the next level, Thomsen pitched her healthy dough and her pizza bagels in a Walmart competition, hoping that by winning, the hard times of the pandemic would be far behind her.

“I’m in the review process right now, so it could take a year, but it’s OK, I can wait,” said Thomsen.

The $393 billion box store had 12,000 people apply, hoping for a chance to get on their shelves.

Out of the thousand that were chosen, Thomsen finds herself in the final round, with both of her products being considered; a huge accomplishment with the number of Americans who own small businesses falling 6% last year.

Experts say some local businesses are closing now, but we won’t really see the impact the pandemic made until late next year.

But Terry and her employees are hopeful they will be on Walmart shelves soon.

Until then, they’re making a difference right in their backyard, feeding kids in more 40 Northeast Ohio schools.

“Those kids’ eyes pop when they bite into it. They taste the difference,” said Thomsen.

It’s a Cleveland comeback, that could just make our city by the lake a household name.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

