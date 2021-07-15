Federal caregivers bill making a buzz amongst Ohio caretakers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal caregiver bill is on the discussion table and it’s making buzz amongst Ohio caregivers. If passed, it could make changes to how many caregivers are allowed access to their loved ones in a public health emergency.

“I felt like I was in prison,” Doris Wolf who lives in an assisted living facility.

Like so many other elderly Ohioans, 95-year-old Doris Wolf spent the pandemic inside an assisted living facility isolated from loved ones.

She’d spend days in disbelief, wondering when she would see her daughter, her most beloved caretaker. Wolf and her daughter, Lynn Meldon are using this experience to find a solution, to find a way to prevent something like this from happening again. They call it the “federal caregiver bill”.

It would allow up to two essential caregivers to have access to their loved ones in a public health emergency, no matter what. However, those caregivers would have to follow the rules at each facility.

“If they would let us in with this HR 3733 bill then we can help with that burden for the facilities of they’re running short-staffed. Or somebody calls in sick, it happens, snd then their short that day. So if we’re allowed in there, I can bath her, I can dress her, I can help feed her if she needed that,” said Meldon.

Meldon tells 19 News, a majority of states including Ohio simply haven’t addressed isolation in long-term care facilities, instead, they have relied on them to follow the federal rules currently in place. They say that just plain wasn’t good enough at the peak of COVID and still isn’t today.

“I think our system can be a little broken. And put different priorities first. I know that sounds ugly. I feel like this population has been left behind, that nobody cares for them. And we’re just struggling,” said Meldon.

This mother and daughter understand safety comes first no matter what. However, they say the guidelines should have much more flexibility, giving caretakers access to their loved ones.

“We can it better, more safely, and smarter if there was ever another public health emergency,” said Meldon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.