Give Every Child Hope 2021

The kids in our community need you!
Operation Backpack - Give Every Child Hope(OperationBackpackGo.org)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

Hope and Confidence...that’s really what’s inside a backpack! A new backpack filled with school supplies empowers children to reach their full potential. Your backpack becomes a backpack filled with hope and opportunity.

Let’s join together to help every child start their school year ready to chase their dreams and take on the world! When you join Operation Backpack® you’ll give homeless and at-risk children in your community hope. This hope brings confidence and this is how we help give equal opportunity to all children.

You can help kids become whatever they imagine and dream. Imagine the possibilities!

You’re a dream maker. You are hope. Here is how you can help...

Give every child hope! OperationBackpackGO.org

