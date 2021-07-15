Jake Paul returns to Cleveland to face Tyron Woodley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On August 29, Westlake native Jake Paul will return to Cleveland to take on Tyron Woodley in a showtime 190-pound pro boxing event at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The renowned content creator will face off against the former UFC Champion, Woodley, who will be his toughest opponent to date. Tickets go on sale on August 12th.

“But on August 29, Cleveland, Ohio, my hometown, you will see a boxing clinic be put on and this man (Woodley) doesn’t go more than three rounds,” Paul said.

The two were also introduced on Thursday ahead of their eight-round cruiserweight main event in late August. Stipe Miocic was also in attendance and spoke briefly. Meanwhile, Paul discussed what it was like to hold this event in front of his hometown.

“This is a dream come true,” Paul explained. “I grew up here coming to watch Lebron play...I’m coming home.”

Jake Paul on fighting in front of his hometown: “This is a dream come true. I grew up here coming to watch Lebron play…I’m coming home…this is where it all started for me.” pic.twitter.com/bBRsqO11Eq — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 15, 2021

“I want to show kids in Cleveland their first boxing match,” Paul continued. “I want to inspire the next maybe Jake Paul that’s sitting in the stands cheering for me and show them that one day that they can be on this stage.”

