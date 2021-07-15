Man sentenced for numerous crimes, including robbery of Tennessee man who brought wife to Cleveland Clinic for treatment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man convicted on multiple robbery and weapons charges is set to face a judge for sentencing.

The hearing for Christian Barner is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said one of the victims from an incident involving Barner was a 72-year-old Tennessee man who was in Northeast Ohio because his wife was at the Cleveland Clinic for hospital treatment. The victim was at a Shaker Boulevard gas station when he was robbed by Barner of his car and credit card.

This story will be updated.

