Man shot in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood on Cecilia Avenue around 3:30 pm.

The 31-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

