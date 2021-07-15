2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn Neighborhood

A 31-year-old man was shot in Cleveland Wednesday.
A 31-year-old man was shot in Cleveland Wednesday.
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood on Cecilia Avenue around 3:30 pm.

The 31-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

Cleveland 19 News will have more details when they become available.

