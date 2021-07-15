2 Strong 4 Bullies
Millions of children miss routine vaccines during COVID pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – We know the coronavirus pandemic changed life as we know it.

Now, studies are finding it caused millions of children worldwide to miss routine vaccinations.

Researchers analyzed immunization data from 1980 to 2019 to estimate how many routine vaccinations would have been expected if the pandemic had never happened last year.

It found at least 17 million children worldwide likely missed routine vaccinations during the outbreak.

The study coincides with data showing orders for routine vaccines for children were also down during the pandemic.

The disruptions in vaccinations impacted both high-income and low-income nations.

Across all regions, it was most severe in April 2020, researchers found.

The study’s “expected estimates” are modeled after data from previous years as no one knows how many vaccinations would have occurred last year if the pandemic hadn’t happened.

The study was published Wednesday in The Lancet.

