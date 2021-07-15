New Ohio football coach Tim Albin “very excited” about the future at OU
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tim Albin, recently elevated from associate head coach to head coach at Ohio University, says he expects the winning to continue in Athens.
“I’m very excited about the direction,” Albin said on a Thursday zoom call. “I’m an excitable guy, very passionate, I think that my energy will give us a little bit of an edge.”
Ohio is coming off a 2-1 record last season, which was shortened by COVID and turned out to be the final season for legendary former coach Frank Solich.
The Bobcats return 2 quarterbacks, Kurtis Rourke and Armani Rogers, formerly of UNLV.
Running back De’Montre Tuggle led the ground game with 53 carries for 403 yards last season, an average of 7.6 per carry.
He also rushed for 6 touchdowns.
Ohio opens the season September 4 at home against Syracuse.
