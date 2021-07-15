Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storm threat increasing later today into tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm and breezy day before the storms arrive. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front is approaching from the west. The front stalls out over us tomorrow. Not good. It’s going to get active once again with several rounds of showers and storms starting late this afternoon and tonight. A few storms could turn severe with the first round. Most of today will be dry. The storms are forecast to move into our area from west to east late this afternoon. Showers and storms in the forecast through tomorrow and Saturday. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler as a result of all the clouds and rain we have coming at us. High temperatures in the 70s tomorrow and Saturday. Flooding concerns ramp up again with several rounds of rain and storms coming at us the next few days.

