Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on 7 counts of gross sexual imposition

Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted the 58-year-old owner of Artist for a Day on seven counts of gross sexual imposition for allegedly touching three female employees.

North Olmsted police said Kevin Frederick allegedly touched the females, ages 17, 19 and 19, between September 2019 and January 2021.

According to the victims, Fredrick would pinch them and smack their buttocks as a form of punishment for something they did wrong at work.

Police said the touching happened over the victim’s clothing.

The investigation began in January 2021 when the victims reported the alleged abuse to police.

Artist for a Day is located in the 28000 block of Lorain Road.

Frederick is out on bond and will be back in court on July 26.

