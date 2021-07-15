2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Man sentenced for numerous crimes, including robbery of Tennessee man who brought wife to Cleveland Clinic for treatment
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s former top vaccination official, received a dog muzzle in the...
Fired Tennessee vaccine official received dog muzzle in mail
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
How the expanded child tax credit payments work