2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Some homeless individuals refuse to leave Independence hotel that served as temporary shelter

Some homeless men refuse to leave an Independence hotel that served as temporary shelter.
Some homeless men refuse to leave an Independence hotel that served as temporary shelter.(WOIO)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one ever wants to be homeless, but unfortunately for many people, there’s no other option.

“We’re just trying to find somewhere to stay so that we can get somewhere to stay permanently,” said Ronald Freeman.

Freeman is one of the many men going to great lengths to avoid being back out on the streets.

He’s been staying at the Ramada Inn Hotel on Rockside Road in Independence for three months.

He and around 100 other men were allowed to stay there after it was turned into an emergency shelter because of the pandemic.

“We appreciate the hospitality of the city, we appreciate the hospitality of the people here,” said Freeman.

Freeman says he knew the situation at the Ramada was temporary.

He and the others staying there thought they had until Aug. 31 to find somewhere to go.

Suddenly, the rug was pulled out from under them.

The men are getting kicked out before that deadline.

“They said we were leaving. It felt depressing,” said Freeman.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry is responsible for this temporary shelter.

LMM put out a statement, essentially saying that the Ramada has served its purpose and the men will be relocated to a homeless shelter in Cleveland, which has been modified to meet COVID safety protocols.

The men were told they had to leave the hotel on Thursday, but they say they aren’t going anywhere.

At a press conference put together by the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, Freeman and other guests say they don’t feel comfortable going from individual rooms to congregate living.

“The pandemic remains a serious risk for people experiencing homelessness and a long road to recovery is just the beginning,” Freeman added.

A lawyer who represents the owner of the Ramada Inn says they are welcome to stay until that Aug. 31 deadline.

Freeman and other guests are hoping LMM listens to their rally cry and lets them stay.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Pizza Bagels create pathway to new heights for local business
Fairview Park baker competes in Walmart small business competition
Controversy in Solon community after thin blue line flag taken down.
FOP Ohio fires back at Solon mayor over ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag removal
Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland police consent decree panel discussion focuses on bias-free policing and racial profiling
Asian Lantern Festival back with precautions and assurances
Asian Lantern Festival back with precautions and assurances