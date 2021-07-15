2 Strong 4 Bullies
THC cereal, mushrooms, ecstasy, Percocet seized in Colebrook Township

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - These “Apple Jacks” and “Froot Loop” look-alike cereal boxes seized by the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County in Colebrook Township aren’t what you’d typically find at breakfast...

CEAAC said investigators acted on a tip and obtained the search warrant that led them to seize THC wax dabs, Percocet tablets, and $2,100 in cash in the bedroom of the 18-year-old resident in the 8100 block of Troutman Road on July 8, CEAAC said.

This search then led investigators to the 1800 block of U.S. 322 in Colebrook Township where the high-potency THC product packed to look like Apple Jacks and Froot Loops cereal, 18 grams of mushrooms, 31 ecstasy tablets, numerous other THC products from outside of Ohio, and drug paraphernalia were seized from a car, according to CEAAC.

The 18-year-old Colebrook resident was released at the scene pending the return of lab results, CEAAC said.

CEAAC said investigators believe the suspect purchased these THC products online and sold them to juveniles and young adults in southern Ashtabula County and northern Trumbull County.

“Parents are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious product their children may possess to local law enforcement agencies. The THC products include vapes, gummies, and wax dabs and contain a significantly higher level of THC, which can be extremely dangerous,” CEAAC stated.

THC cereal, mushrooms, ecstasy, Percocet seized in Colebrook Township(CEAAC)

