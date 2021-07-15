2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wayne County man sentenced to life in prison for murder of elderly friend

Ricky Ball (Source: Orrville police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering an 81-year-old Orrville resident.

Wayne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Wiest then sentenced Ricky Ball to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Ball’s jury trial was scheduled to begin July 19.

The body of Edwin “Shorty” Eberle was found on Oct. 12, 2020, a day after family members reported him missing to Orrville police.

On Oct. 13, 2020, U.S. Marshals arrested Ball on a passenger bus on I-80 heading to Toledo.

“This is a heinous murder of an 81 year old member of a quiet law abiding community. As the entire Orrville community mourns, we are committed to bringing justice to the victim’s family,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

