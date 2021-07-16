17-year-old boy dies 2 days after Washington Township crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a 17-year-old Louisville, Ohio boy died on Thursday from his injuries suffered in the two-car Washington Township crash on Tuesday night.

OSHP identified him as Thomas A. Warner.

The crash happened at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Paris Avenue at 9:20 p.m.

Warner was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra east on Georgetown Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2020 Ford F-150 that was heading south on Paris Avenue, according to OSHP.

The Elantra went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, OSHP said.

OSHP said Washington Township EMS took Warner to Aultman Hospital in critical condition.

He died two days later.

The 32-year-old Minerva man driving the Ford was taken to Aultman Hospital by Washington Township EMS with minor injuries, OSHP said.

OSHP confirmed both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

