2-car crash in Nimishillen Township kills 4 people

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were killed in a two-car crash in Nimishillen Township late Thursday afternoon, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said it got the call at 4:57 p.m. for the two-car crash on SR-153 approximately 1/10th of a mile east of Maplegrove Street.

Deputies arrived on scene at 5:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined a car heading west on SR-153 at what appears to be a high rate of speed went off the right side of the road, lost control, then went left of center where it hit another car heading east on SR-153, the sheriff’s office said.

Both cars came to a stop on the south side of the road, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office said four were killed in the crash, however, the report did not state if anyone else was in the cars.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Coroner, Stark County Metro Crash Team, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you have any information on this crash.

