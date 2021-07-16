2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$2,500 reward for arrest of Cleveland arsonists who set car on fire, persons of interest wanted

Persons of interest wanted by Cleveland Arson Investigators for car fire
Persons of interest wanted by Cleveland Arson Investigators for car fire(Cleveland Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire Arson Investigators and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest for a suspicious car fire.

The fire happened just after midnight on June 23 at East 163rd Street and St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland Fire said.

Surveillance video showed two suspects pouring a flammable liquid on a 2017 Hyundai Elentra and lighting it, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire said the further investigation found two men buying a two-gallon gas can and gasoline from a Collinwood gas station before leaving in a burgundy 2015 Kia Sorrento driven by a female.

Fire investigators are urging the community to come forward and identify the persons of interest in the photos shared by Cleveland Fire:

Caption

You can anonymously call Crime Stoppers with your tips at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on 7 counts of gross sexual imposition
4 people died in a 2 car accident in Stark County Thursday
2-car crash in Nimishillen Township kills 4 people
Persons of interest wanted by Cleveland Arson Investigators for car fire (Source: Cleveland Fire)
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
17-year-old boy dies 2 days after Washington Township crash