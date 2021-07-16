$2,500 reward for arrest of Cleveland arsonists who set car on fire, persons of interest wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire Arson Investigators and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest for a suspicious car fire.

The fire happened just after midnight on June 23 at East 163rd Street and St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland Fire said.

Surveillance video showed two suspects pouring a flammable liquid on a 2017 Hyundai Elentra and lighting it, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire said the further investigation found two men buying a two-gallon gas can and gasoline from a Collinwood gas station before leaving in a burgundy 2015 Kia Sorrento driven by a female.

Fire investigators are urging the community to come forward and identify the persons of interest in the photos shared by Cleveland Fire:

Autoplay Caption

You can anonymously call Crime Stoppers with your tips at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.