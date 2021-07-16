3 suspects force woman into car, withdraw $500 from ATM with her card, make her buy gift card in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are urging the community to come forward and identify the three suspects accused of forcing a woman into their car before withdrawing money from an ATM with her card and making her buy a gift card, according to the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relation’s Committee.

Police said the 66-year-old woman was forced into the back seat of a silver Jeep with three unknown suspects at Citizens Bank at 4221 Pearl Road.

3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

The suspects forced the use of her ATM card to withdraw $500 in cash, police said.

According to police, the suspects then drove her to a nearby CVS where they forced her to buy a gift card.

The victim’s face was blurred out by police in the photos.

The man in this photo was in the back seat with the victim, police said.

The young female in this photo “may have just been along for the ride,” according to police.

Call Det. Beveridge at 216-623-2712 if you have any information on this case.

