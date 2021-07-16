2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 suspects force woman into car, withdraw $500 from ATM with her card, make her buy gift card in Cleveland

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are urging the community to come forward and identify the three suspects accused of forcing a woman into their car before withdrawing money from an ATM with her card and making her buy a gift card, according to the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relation’s Committee.

Police said the 66-year-old woman was forced into the back seat of a silver Jeep with three unknown suspects at Citizens Bank at 4221 Pearl Road.

3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland
3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

The suspects forced the use of her ATM card to withdraw $500 in cash, police said.

3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland
3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

According to police, the suspects then drove her to a nearby CVS where they forced her to buy a gift card.

The victim’s face was blurred out by police in the photos.

3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland
3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

The man in this photo was in the back seat with the victim, police said.

3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland
3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

The young female in this photo “may have just been along for the ride,” according to police.

3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland
3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Beveridge at 216-623-2712 if you have any information on this case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

4 people died in a 2 car accident in Stark County Thursday
2-car crash in Nimishillen Township kills 4 people
Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers
Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers
19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain, storm threats, flood risks increase tonight and Friday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain, storm threats, flood risks increase tonight and Friday
Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on 7 counts of gross sexual imposition