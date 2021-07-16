Apparent carjacking ends in crash in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An apparent carjacking ended in a crash in Parma overnight.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Details are limited at this time. Here’s what we know.

Video shot by a 19 News crew captured a car crashed into a pole near Ridge and Snow roads.

Police called a K-9 unit to the scene.

Our crew watched officers put one person in a police car.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

