Apparent carjacking ends in crash in Parma
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An apparent carjacking ended in a crash in Parma overnight.
The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
Details are limited at this time. Here’s what we know.
Video shot by a 19 News crew captured a car crashed into a pole near Ridge and Snow roads.
Police called a K-9 unit to the scene.
Our crew watched officers put one person in a police car.
We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
