Beloved decades-long CMSD, Beachwood High School coach drowns at Myrtle Beach

Marzell Pink
Marzell Pink(Beachwood Bison Athletics)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, Ohio (WOIO) - The CMSD and Beachwood Schools communities are morning the loss of Coach Marzell Pink after he drowned at Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night, reports confirmed.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 49-year-old Pink was pulled from the water around 7:15 p.m. and died less than an hour later at the hospital, 19 News sister station WMBF reported.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District shared the following statement on the tragic loss of their staff member:

“Students and staff across the district are grieving the loss of a beloved member of the CMSD school community.  Mr. Pink served CMSD the last three years as Dean of Engagement and as powerlifting coach at Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School and he worked for the district for decades.”

CMSD said grief counselors will be at the school this week to assist students and staff as needed.

The counselors will return to the school to support returning students on Aug. 2.

Beachwood Bison Athletics took to Facebook to share their sympathies with their community, saying, “Rest In Peace Coach Pink. You made a huge difference during your time. We love you and send our thoughts and prayers to Marzell’s family.”

Beachwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis sent the following message to the Beachwood High School students and families:

“It is with regret that I share with you the shocking and tragic news that Marzell Pink, assistant wrestling and strength coach, died in an accident yesterday while on vacation with his family.

Director of Athletics Ryan Peters has been in contact with Mr. Pink’s family, but we do not yet know about funeral or other arrangements. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pinks. We have arranged for grief counselors to be available in the Beachwood Middle School library tomorrow (Friday) from 3-6 p.m. Coaches and other staff members will be present to support students in addition to grief counselors.

Please know that if you are dealing with this tragic death, do not hesitate to contact me. As a staff and as a community, we will support the Pink family and we will help one another.”

