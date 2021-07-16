2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Tower City Center to get major upgrades in time for fall crowds

New Tower City Center Rendering
By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New plans for a reimagined Tower City Center have been released.

The historic center will be seen as a retail marketplace, home to food, entertainment, pop-up shops, and local businesses.

“We used to hang out in Tower City and go look through the stores,” said Jasmine Glover. “But there is no store we want to look through in Tower City.”

But that’s about to change. The open storefronts are up for lease right now.

A list of new stores filling the center will be released by the beginning of the fall, accompanied by a stage for performances, all new decor and a lively aesthetic.

“In addition to recruiting nationally recognized tenants, we are excited to be working with all of our local hometown tenants to help reimagine Tower City,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock. “We know that Clevelanders treasure their memories of Tower City and an infusion of local entrepreneurial spirit will shape this landmark’s next chapter as it plays host to a series of world-class events like the NBA All-Star Game and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.”

But is this what you pictured for this community staple? Our team went down to Euclid Ave and asked people just that.

“I know the West Side Market is right over there, but maybe some sort of fresh market thing to that would be great,” said Nadina Abdullayeva.

Others mentioned more restaurant options, high-end retailers, and locally-made products.

But regardless of preference, the community is just happy to see a Cleveland comeback they can all get behind.

