FIRST ALERT DAY: Rounds of heavy rain in showers and storms today through early tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not a pretty weather pattern at all. A front has parked right over northern Ohio today. This will be the focus for rounds of showers and storms. Very heavy rain will be a big concern. There is also a risk of a few storms going severe south of Cleveland. The threat for flooding is there. Humid air mass remains in place until this boundary moves out. Temperatures will be much cooler than normal as a result of heavy cloud cover and rain. More rounds of showers and storms tonight and into tomorrow morning. The front pushes far enough south to end the heavy rain threat tomorrow morning. Areas of drizzle will be the final element of this system. A comfortable Sunday ahead and the sun will finally shine once again. High temperatures Sunday well in the 70s.

