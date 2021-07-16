2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate photos to teen boy faces judge

John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)((Source: Mayfield Heights police))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former member of the Streetsboro City Council is expected to face a Cuyahoga County judge on Friday on charges related to allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy.

The hearing for John Ruediger, who was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Investigators from the Mayfield Heights Police Department said the 42-year-old man sent inappropriate pictures of himself to a 13-year-old boy that he met on SnapChat. He also allegedly showed up at the teenager’s house on April 25.

Ruediger has since resigned from his position with the city council.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

19 Crime Alert
Canton mother accused of throwing toddler out window pleads not guilty
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
Jason Dimacchia
Former coach at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville indicted on sexual battery charges
Candace Johnson
Canton mother accused of throwing toddler out window pleads not guilty