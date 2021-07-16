Former Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate photos to teen boy faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former member of the Streetsboro City Council is expected to face a Cuyahoga County judge on Friday on charges related to allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy.

The hearing for John Ruediger, who was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Investigators from the Mayfield Heights Police Department said the 42-year-old man sent inappropriate pictures of himself to a 13-year-old boy that he met on SnapChat. He also allegedly showed up at the teenager’s house on April 25.

Ruediger has since resigned from his position with the city council.

This story will be updated.

