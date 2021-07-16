Glenville’s Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Jr., a local star at Glenville High and Ohio State, announced his retirement from the NFL Friday.

Ginn Jr., 36, played 14 seasons for 6 different teams, winding up with Chicago in 2020.

He was a first-round pick of Miami, the 9th overall, in 2007.

Ginn Jr. caught 412 passes for 5742 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also played in 2 Super Bowls---with the 49ers in 2012 and Carolina in 2015.

His father Ted Sr. is still the head coach at Glenville, a perennial power in Cleveland’s Senate League that has produced many NFL players.

