Kevin Love drops out of Olympics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After barely playing in the first 3 USA exhibition games, Kevin Love has dropped out of the Olympics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball has confirmed news to ESPN and shared statement from Love: "I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet." https://t.co/Ph6DfKZOIf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Love only played 15 minutes total, going 0-for-3 from the field in USA’s loss to Nigeria and the team’s win over Argentina.

He didn’t play at all in a loss to Australia.

Love, 32, played just 25 games last season for Cleveland, averaging 12.2 points per game.

