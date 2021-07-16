2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Love drops out of Olympics

Kevin Love shoots during training for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Kevin Love shoots during training for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After barely playing in the first 3 USA exhibition games, Kevin Love has dropped out of the Olympics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Love only played 15 minutes total, going 0-for-3 from the field in USA’s loss to Nigeria and the team’s win over Argentina.

He didn’t play at all in a loss to Australia.

Love, 32, played just 25 games last season for Cleveland, averaging 12.2 points per game.

