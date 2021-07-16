Kevin Love drops out of Olympics
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After barely playing in the first 3 USA exhibition games, Kevin Love has dropped out of the Olympics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Love only played 15 minutes total, going 0-for-3 from the field in USA’s loss to Nigeria and the team’s win over Argentina.
He didn’t play at all in a loss to Australia.
Love, 32, played just 25 games last season for Cleveland, averaging 12.2 points per game.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.