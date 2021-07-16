Lake County Sheriff in need of more deputies to fight increases in crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Frank Leonbruno is the Lake County Sheriff. His department is fighting crime and fighting for more deputies.

Leonbruno said Lake County is made up of 88 square miles with five townships and home to 55-thousand residents. He wants enough deputies to handle a creeping increase in crime. He pointed to a recent shooting at the Lake Dine and Dance Bar; all caught on surveillance cameras.

“And when we watch the video that we’re trying to make available to the press, you see people with automatic weapons just shooting over people, over the cars without any aiming. They’re just shooting. It used to be when I first started; a gun call was rare. It’s a weekly matter today.”

The county commissioners have granted enough money for 4 additional deputies, but the department has to find a way to fund them after a four-year grant period is over.

