2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers

Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers
Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Typically, food goes out of drive-thru windows instead of people going in...

That was not the case for the vacant Tandoori Kabobs restaurant at 625 Grant Street, Akron Police said.

Police said a man is accused of breaking in by pushing out the drive-thru window and stealing the point of sale system and a HP laptop inside on July 15.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the breaking and entering suspect shared by Akron Police:

Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers
Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers(Akron Police)

If you can identify him or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464 and reference report #21-086503.

You can also call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

4 people died in a 2 car accident in Stark County Thursday
2-car crash in Nimishillen Township kills 4 people
3 suspects force woman into car, make her withdraw $500 from ATM, buy gift card in Cleveland
3 suspects force woman into car, withdraw $500 from ATM with her card, make her buy gift card in Cleveland
19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain, storm threats, flood risks increase tonight and Friday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain, storm threats, flood risks increase tonight and Friday
Kevin Frederick (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on 7 counts of gross sexual imposition