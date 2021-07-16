AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Typically, food goes out of drive-thru windows instead of people going in...

That was not the case for the vacant Tandoori Kabobs restaurant at 625 Grant Street, Akron Police said.

Police said a man is accused of breaking in by pushing out the drive-thru window and stealing the point of sale system and a HP laptop inside on July 15.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the breaking and entering suspect shared by Akron Police:

Man wanted for breaking into vacant Akron restaurant through drive-thru window to steal computers (Akron Police)

If you can identify him or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464 and reference report #21-086503.

You can also call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.