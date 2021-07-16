Man wanted in Cleveland for smashing car window, stealing wallet, buying gift cards with stolen credit cards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives urge the community to come forward and identify the man wanted for smashing a car window, stealing the wallet inside, and using the victim’s credit cards, according to the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Police said the car was broken into in the area of Henninger Road and Pearl Road around 12:30 p.m. on July 7 while the owner went on a walk in Brighton Park.

She was gone for 15 minutes when she returned to find her front passenger window was smashed and her backpack stolen, according to police.

Her wallet filled with personal information, credit cards, $900 in cash, and a bank check for $150 was inside the stolen backpack, police said.

Police said she got a cell phone notification about an hour later advising her that her credit cards were used to buy $620 in gift cards at Target in Steelyard Commons.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his mid to late 30s wearing a black shirt with a red design, blue and white Nike basketball shorts, and black Nike sandals with black socks on.

According to police, the same suspect was spotted at Target on July 5 buying more gift cards.

Surveillance video showed him shuffling through several credit cards to see which ones worked until “his purchase was successful,” police said.

He was wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and white shoes this time, according to police.

Police said he drives a newer pickup truck that may be a Ford F150.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Carrucini at 216-623-5218 if you recognize him or have any other information on this case.

