Northeast Ohio firefighter returns home from search efforts at Florida condo collapse

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from Ohio Task Force 1 are back home following their search and recovery efforts in the Miami area.

A Northeast Ohio firefighter in the group shared first-hand how the team did its job in the face of huge hurdles.

“It was 97 degrees on days with the heat index over 104. We had Hurricane Elsa affecting us while we were working on the pile between the rains,” said Brian Harting, with Ohio Task Force 1.

The task force member tells 19 News they made 14 recoveries and also assisted with others.

“We went down with the rescue mindset that we would still potentially find some survival areas, that we could still find some people alive. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the collapse, that wasn’t the case. We had some contacts through our team that had friends and family members of those that we’re missing. And we got instant feedback. They had been waiting for upwards of seven to 10 days, no word on their loved ones. And as we were able to find them, we were able to provide some closure and they were very relieved happy for that,” said Harting.

Harting has been with the task force for 10 years. It’s been a while since his team has seen anything like this.

“The first deployment that this team made was to the World Trade Center, which is the last major building collapse that this team has responded to. We had eight members on this deployment that we’re also at 9/11,” said Harting.

No doubt the job the task force had was difficult, but Harting says it was the outpouring of support from the Miami community keeping the first responders going. In fact, Dwayne Wade from the Miami Heat stopped by to say thanks.

“The crews from the Greater Miami area, Florida task forces had been working seven days around the clock, and they were at the point where the fatigue really set in,” said Harting.

The dad of two girls has reunited with his family. He will be enjoying some mandatory time off before he heads back to being a firefighter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.