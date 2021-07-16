2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech.

That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date for approval in January. But approval can also come sooner.

There are currently no FDA approved vaccines for COVID-19 in the U.S.

All three vaccines currently being administered are allowed under the FDA’s emergency use authorization program.

Pfizer submitted its vaccine for approval for people ages 16 and over in May.

Moderna submitted an application for its vaccine last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

