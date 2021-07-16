2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strongsville man donates $1 million to Alzheimer’s Association to establish caregiver assistance program

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two years after the death of his wife who struggled with dementia, Jan Castora’s million-dollar donation aims to help primary caregivers like himself.

“There’s no greater sacrifice than being a caregiver,” Castora said.

His donation will establish the Caregiver Relief Program for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregivers. The program will provide caring services for families in need with the aim of providing rest for the typical caretaker.

Lindsay Walker, director of the association’s Cleveland chapter, said mental health and time-off breaks for caregivers are crucial.

“It is all emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausting,” she said.

Castora is well aware of the impact linked to caring for a loved one.

His wife, Josephine, was first diagnosed with dementia in 2006.

Through his experience, he’s become an advocate for those who care for patients with similar diseases.

“You have to give up anything that was part of your life prior to this illness,” he explained.

According to Walker, over 60 individuals have already called seeking to participate in the program.

Members of the association are confident the program Castora helped kickstart will save lives.

“I know Mr. Castora is going to be a lifesaver and an angel to so many people,” Walker said.

Castora will continue to advocate for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients, and remind them that individuals such as Josephine are full of life, despite their personal challenges.

“She was there when I needed her,” he said.

