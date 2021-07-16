Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people died in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Stark County.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as 66-year-old Charles Neff, 65-year-old Diane Clark, 71-year-old David Miller and 35-year-old Kyle Dougherty.

The crash happened on State Route 153 in Nimishillen Township.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called out at 4:57 p.m. and arrived on scene at 5:10 p.m.

According to a news release, a black 2018 Infiniti Q45 was headed west on SR-153 when the driver traveled off the right side of the road, lost control and went left of center.

That’s when the Infiniti collided with a silver 2014 Ford Escape that was headed east, the sheriff’s office said.

Both cars came to a stop on the south side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the Infiniti, driven by Dougherty, appears to have been traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Escape was occupied by Neff, Clark and Miller.

The victims are all from Louisville, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Coroner, Stark County Metro Crash Team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you have any information on this crash.

