SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break has closed Miles Avenue in Solon.

The road is blocked to traffic between Naiman Parkway and Brainard Road, according to a Facebook post from police.

You can take Emery Road as a detour.

Solon police warned drivers of the closure at 6 p.m. Thursday.

19 News will let you know when the road reopens.

