2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One female is dead after a shooting on Cleveland’s West Side Friday night.

She was shot, along with another female, shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 47th Street in Cleveland’s Ashbury Tower’s neighborhood, according to a Cleveland police media release.

One female died from her injuries.

Police did not release the identity or ages of the females or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“Additional information will be provided once it becomes available,” a Cleveland police spokesperson wrote in the release.

