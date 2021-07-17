27-year-old man found dead in driveway, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police discovered a 27-year-old man fatally shot early Saturday morning in a driveway in Akron.

Akron police said officers found the man with apparent gunshot wounds around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Main Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers recovered shell casings and other evidence at the scene, police said in a news release.

A spokesperson for Akron police said there are no suspects or arrests.

Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this fatal shooting. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP

Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)

Text a tip to 274-637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.