Body found after car fire on Cleveland’s East Side

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was discovered Saturday morning inside a burnt car on Cleveland’s East Side.

The car was found in secluded area on Train Avenue near Richner Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office told 19 News the death is suspicious.

A 19 News crew was at the scene and said the car appears to be a gray Mazda 3.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and submit a report, according to the sheriff’s office.

No information about the victim was released.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

