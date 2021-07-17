2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brew at the Zoo returns to Akron Zoo next weekend

Akron Zoo (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Lions and tigers and beers, oh my!

Brew at the Zoo returns to Akron Zoo next weekend. It’s the second boozy bash of the season.

The event is happening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 24. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets include eight tastings and zoo admission, according to a press release. Designated driver tickets are available Prices vary.

You can choose from sixteen local breweries and wineries as well as three food trucks.

  • Akronym
  • Blue Monkey
  • Bookhouse
  • Crooked Pecker
  • Hoppin’ Frog
  • Lock 15
  • Maize Valley
  • McArthur’s Brew House
  • Modern Methods
  • Nauti Vine
  • Penguin City
  • Phoenix
  • Thirsty Dog
  • Two Monks
  • Railroad
  • R. Shea
  • Avorrito
  • Cheezylicious
  • Cocky’s Bagels

If you can’t make it next Saturday, don’t worry! You have another chance on Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.

The Akron Zoo is located at 500 Edgewood Avenue.

