Brew at the Zoo returns to Akron Zoo next weekend
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Lions and tigers and beers, oh my!
Brew at the Zoo returns to Akron Zoo next weekend. It’s the second boozy bash of the season.
The event is happening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 24. You must be 21 or older to attend.
Tickets include eight tastings and zoo admission, according to a press release. Designated driver tickets are available Prices vary.
You can choose from sixteen local breweries and wineries as well as three food trucks.
- Akronym
- Blue Monkey
- Bookhouse
- Crooked Pecker
- Hoppin’ Frog
- Lock 15
- Maize Valley
- McArthur’s Brew House
- Modern Methods
- Nauti Vine
- Penguin City
- Phoenix
- Thirsty Dog
- Two Monks
- Railroad
- R. Shea
- Avorrito
- Cheezylicious
- Cocky’s Bagels
If you can’t make it next Saturday, don’t worry! You have another chance on Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.
The Akron Zoo is located at 500 Edgewood Avenue.
