AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Lions and tigers and beers, oh my!

Brew at the Zoo returns to Akron Zoo next weekend. It’s the second boozy bash of the season.

The event is happening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 24. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets include eight tastings and zoo admission, according to a press release. Designated driver tickets are available Prices vary.

You can choose from sixteen local breweries and wineries as well as three food trucks.

Akronym

Blue Monkey

Bookhouse

Crooked Pecker

Hoppin’ Frog

Lock 15

Maize Valley

McArthur’s Brew House

Modern Methods

Nauti Vine

Penguin City

Phoenix

Thirsty Dog

Two Monks

Railroad

R. Shea

Avorrito

Cheezylicious

Cocky’s Bagels

If you can’t make it next Saturday, don’t worry! You have another chance on Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.

The Akron Zoo is located at 500 Edgewood Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.