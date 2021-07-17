Cleveland police: Suspect at large after stealing truck, attempting to throw owner’s son from back

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt to stop a truck theft nearly turned deadly Monday on Cleveland’s West Side.

The incident happened near West 44th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Police say it started when the truck owner’s son saw this man enter their truck, so he ran outside and tried to stop him.

The owner’s son tried to get inside, but the truck doors were locked. That’s when he jumped inside the bed of the truck, police said. The suspect then drove off with the owner’s son still inside the truck bed, according to the post.

Police said the suspect drove at high speeds and “kept slamming on the breaks” in an attempt to throw the owner’s son from the back.

The owner’s son got out of the truck bed after asking the suspect to stop driving, according to the post.

The suspect then fled in the truck, police said.

If you have information about this incident, contact Cleveland Police Det. Schuler by emailing sschuler@clevelandohio.gov or calling 216-623-5210.

