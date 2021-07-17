2 Strong 4 Bullies
Community rallies outside Solon City Hall following ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag controversy

By Rachel Vadaj, Avery Williams and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people rallied Saturday afternoon outside Solon City Hall following a “Thin Blue Line” flag controversy that riled the community.

The rally comes in the wake of a Thin Bue Line flag being removed from police property earlier this week. However, a Thin Blue Line flag is once again waving in the wind at the Solon Police Department.

RELATED: Solon raises original ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag after removal of American flag version riles community

An original Thin Blue Line flag now flies in place of the altered American Flag Thin Blue Line flag that was taken down on Tuesday.

The rally’s future was questioned after the new flag was raised Friday, but organizer Eric Downing said several people still wanted show their support.

The rally began at 1 p.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

This story will be updated.

