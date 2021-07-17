‘Ghost guns,’ meth, suspected heroin, marijuana seized in New Lyme Township

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-month investigation into methamphetamine sales from a New Lyme Township home led to a drug and gun bust by Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County on Tuesday.

CEAAC said it executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Dodgeville Road with the assistance of the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Entry Team and Geauga County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Two males in the residence were taken into custody without incident, CEAAC said.

CEAAC listed the following seized from the search:

  • approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine
  • approximately 6 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl
  • “a significant amount” of THC products
    • vape cartridges
    • wax dabs,
    • leaf marijuana,
  • miscellaneous drug paraphernalia
  • miscellaneous drug packing
  • loaded .223 custom built tactical rifle
  • two 9mm handguns
  • “a number of” unassembled firearm parts
  • $3,865 in cash

The rifle and one of the handguns were assembled by the suspect after buying the parts online, CEAAC said.

According to CEAAC, “the firearms are commonly referred to as ‘Ghost guns’ and possess no serial numbers.”

Charges are pending against the 23-year-old resident pending the lab results, CEAAC said.

CEAAC said additional charges may be filed upon further investigation.

