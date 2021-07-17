2 Strong 4 Bullies
Groundbreaking for a memorial for 11 women murdered by serial killer Anthony Sowell

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Memorial for the 11 women killer by the late Anthony Sowell
Memorial for the 11 women killer by the late Anthony Sowell(East 123rd Street and Imperial Avenue, Cleveland)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The first chapter of this sad story was written in the fall of 2009. That’s when the bodies and remains of 11 women were found in and around convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell’s house.

The innocent 11 women are memorialized with this Garden of Eleven Angels. We’ll say their names: Tonia Carmichael, Nancy Cobbs, Tishana Culver, Cyrstal Dozier, Telacia Fortson, Amelda Hunter, Leshanda Long, Michelle Mason, Kim Yette Smith, Diane Turner, and Janice Webb.

On Friday morning, a group of community folk with shovels in hand-counted down the groundbreaking for a new memorial for the slain women.

“One, two, three, applause.

The Sowell house of horrors once stood... on the corner of East 123rd Street an Imperial Avenue, soon a new monument in honor of the women’s will.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

