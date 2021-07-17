Commemoration ceremony for John Lewis Memorial Bridge in Stow

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The John Lewis Memorial Bridge in Stow was celebrated Saturday morning with a march and dedication ceremony.

Last year the Stow City Council passed a resolution to rename the Steels Corners Bridge after Congressman John Lewis, according to a press release.

“John Lewis was a tremendous man, and this dedication of The John Lewis Memorial Bridge is one way we can honor his legacy as a staunch supporter of equality,” Stow Mayor John Pribonic said in the release.

Lewis was honored this morning with a ceremony and march across the bridge, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative of Stow announced in the release.

Attendants marched across the bridge before the ceremony. Several local leaders spoke and attendants sang Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Watch in the ceremony in the video player below.

