Man wanted for gas station shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are urging the community to come forward and identify a suspect in a shooting that happened at a Cleveland gas station on July 13.

The Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee said a man was shot by the suspect while trying to drive away from the Marathon gas station at 3106 Fulton Road.

The suspect first brandished a gun to threaten the victim, police said.

As the victim tried to drive away, the suspect fired six to seven shots at him, according to police.

Take a close look at the suspect in the photos shared by the second district:

Call Det. Joshua Johnson at 216-623-2711 if you recognize him or have any other information on this shooting.

Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

