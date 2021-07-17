Man wanted for gas station shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are urging the community to come forward and identify a suspect in a shooting that happened at a Cleveland gas station on July 13.
The Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee said a man was shot by the suspect while trying to drive away from the Marathon gas station at 3106 Fulton Road.
The suspect first brandished a gun to threaten the victim, police said.
As the victim tried to drive away, the suspect fired six to seven shots at him, according to police.
Take a close look at the suspect in the photos shared by the second district:
Call Det. Joshua Johnson at 216-623-2711 if you recognize him or have any other information on this shooting.
