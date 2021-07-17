2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man wanted for gas station shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station
Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are urging the community to come forward and identify a suspect in a shooting that happened at a Cleveland gas station on July 13.

The Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee said a man was shot by the suspect while trying to drive away from the Marathon gas station at 3106 Fulton Road.

The suspect first brandished a gun to threaten the victim, police said.

As the victim tried to drive away, the suspect fired six to seven shots at him, according to police.

Take a close look at the suspect in the photos shared by the second district:

Call Det. Joshua Johnson at 216-623-2711 if you recognize him or have any other information on this shooting.

Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station
Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station
Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Gas USA on the corner of St. Clair Avenue & East 123rd Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland gas station still riddled with crime months after losing liquor license
Groundbreaking for a memorial for 11 women murdered by serial killer Anthony Sowell
Groundbreaking for a memorial for 11 women murdered by serial killer Anthony Sowell
John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
$5,000 bond set for former Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate photos to teen boy
Solon raises original ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag after removal of American flag version riles...
Solon raises original ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag after removal of American flag version riles community