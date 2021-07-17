CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in Cleveland for stealing a truck and trailer with lawn equipment, and detectives need your help identifying him.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee said the theft happened while the victim was cutting a lawn in the 2300 block of Broadview Road on June 17.

Police said the truck was found a short time later parked on the street in the 1700 block of Galion Avenue.

The trailer and lawn equipment were found in a backyard in the 1700 block of Crestline Avenue, according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured the man getting into the truck on Broadview Road and getting out of it on Galion Avenue, police said.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Demas at 216-623-2715 if you recognize him or have any other information on this case.

