2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland

Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland
Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in Cleveland for stealing a truck and trailer with lawn equipment, and detectives need your help identifying him.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee said the theft happened while the victim was cutting a lawn in the 2300 block of Broadview Road on June 17.

Police said the truck was found a short time later parked on the street in the 1700 block of Galion Avenue.

The trailer and lawn equipment were found in a backyard in the 1700 block of Crestline Avenue, according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured the man getting into the truck on Broadview Road and getting out of it on Galion Avenue, police said.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland
Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland
Man wanted for taking truck, trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Demas at 216-623-2715 if you recognize him or have any other information on this case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Cherysse Helena Cleveland was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

Latest News

Hough riots history
Longtime Cleveland residents see the promise in Hough community
One of the cats belonged to a family whose cat had been missing for more than three months.
Old Brooklyn family says neighbor stole their cat, APL investigating neighbor for animal cruelty
Old Brooklyn family says neighbor stole their cat, APL investigating neighbor for animal cruelty
Old Brooklyn family says neighbor stole their cat, APL investigating neighbor for animal cruelty
Man wanted for firing multiple shots at victim at Cleveland gas station
Man wanted for gas station shooting in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood